ProximaX (XPX) Market Capitalization Tops $15.70 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $193,639.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

