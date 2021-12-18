bAlpha 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $364,699.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.09 or 0.00104766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $883,535.19 and $364,699.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

