GNY Trading 14% Lower This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. GNY has a market capitalization of $43.20 million and approximately $32,096.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

