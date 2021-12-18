YAM V3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.61 million and $1.76 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007160 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,069,378 coins and its circulating supply is 12,959,300 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

