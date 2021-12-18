Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,206.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $681.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,266.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,365.41.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

