Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,002 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $305.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.