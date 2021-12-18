Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,514,000.

FMB stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

