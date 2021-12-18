Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 129,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

