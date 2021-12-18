New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) is Round Table Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance makes up 7.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned 2.72% of New Mountain Finance worth $35,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

