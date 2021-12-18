Round Table Services LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 154,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 39,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 265,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,796,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

