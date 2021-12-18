BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

