Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $407,210. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $111.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

