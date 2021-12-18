Brokerages Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target at $22.70

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

