Round Table Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,444 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

