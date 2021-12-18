Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,232 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MATX opened at $81.45 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 66.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $274,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.