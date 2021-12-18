Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells $451,510.14 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of THC opened at $74.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

