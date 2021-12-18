Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Increases By 31.7%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.