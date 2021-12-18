Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, insider Gavin Macbeath purchased 4,943 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,745.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

