Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $42.21 on Friday. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $672.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inotiv by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.