Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $199.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.64. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.66 and a twelve month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,325 shares of company stock valued at $25,632,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

