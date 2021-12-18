Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,097 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 456.2% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 700.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

