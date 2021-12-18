AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 71.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

