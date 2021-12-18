Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,045.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.