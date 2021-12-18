Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

