SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

