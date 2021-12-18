Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.