Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Humana by 32.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Humana by 14.2% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 225,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,893,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

HUM opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

