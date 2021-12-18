Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.