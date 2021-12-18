iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 104,149 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 81,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.37 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

