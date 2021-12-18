Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.
VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.