Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

