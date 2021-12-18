Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

TLGHY opened at $17.05 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.5978 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 8.68%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

