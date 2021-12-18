WEMIX Price Hits $9.32 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $38.63 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $9.32 or 0.00019898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WEMIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.