Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 777,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,839,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 93,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

