VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Position Raised by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,085,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $133,805,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $22.34 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

