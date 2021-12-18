iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

IQLT opened at $38.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.