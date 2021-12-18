Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average is $331.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.