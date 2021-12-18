Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

