Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

