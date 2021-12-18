Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

