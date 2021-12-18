Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $286.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.76 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

