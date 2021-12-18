Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $286.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.76 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

