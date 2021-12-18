Signaturefd LLC Buys 167 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

