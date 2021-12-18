The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Andersons has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Andersons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

