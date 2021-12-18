Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

