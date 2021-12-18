Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

