Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.