Signaturefd LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,468.57. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.