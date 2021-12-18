Signaturefd LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

