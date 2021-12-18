Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 27.7%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55,057 shares during the period.

FRA opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

