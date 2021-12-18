FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,191.82

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,191.82 ($15.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.86). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.73), with a volume of 163,093 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,191.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,160.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Get FDM Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.63), for a total transaction of £6,376,370 ($8,426,549.49).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.